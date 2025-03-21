Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan or Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran; which movie will you watch first? POLL

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Did you know you can stay at Mammootty's home in Kochi’s Panampilly Nagar? Here are the details

Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's upcoming comedy legal drama gets a release date; here's when it will hit cinemas

Pete Davidson Debuts New Romance With Elsie Hewitt Online in Cozy Bathrobe Clip; SEE

Tumko Meri Kasam Box Office India Day 1: Anupam Kher and Esha Deol's movie nets Rs 5 lakh on opening day

Chhaava Box Office India Day 36: Vicky Kaushal's film about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj nets Rs 3 crore on sixth Friday

Eminem’s Rep Slams Former Employee Charged With Stealing and Selling 25 Unreleased Songs Online; Here's All You Need to Know

Justin Bieber Posts Childhood Pictures Hours After Selena Gomez’s Throwback Video; Fans Wonder If It is a Coincidence

The Diplomat Box Office India Day 8: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's movie grows on 2nd Friday; nets Rs 1.45 crore

EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls himself a product of nepotism: ‘I only got my first film because of my surname…’