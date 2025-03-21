Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan or Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran; which movie will you watch first? POLL
L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, or Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran—which movie would you watch first as both release on the same day?
Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan and Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran are all set to hit theaters on March 27, 2025. As both films release on the same day, which one would you watch first?
L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The upcoming movie serves as the second installment in a planned trilogy, further expanding the film’s universe.
The sequel is set after the events of Lucifer, following Stephen Nedumpally’s departure from active politics. As socio-political chaos intensifies, many anticipate the return of Khureshi Abr’aam—becoming the Devil once again to save God's Own Country.
Watch the L2: Empuraan trailer:
With Mohanlal in the lead, the film also features an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles.
On the other hand, Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran is an action drama that unfolds over the course of a single night. Vikram plays Kaali, a provision store owner, in this gripping narrative.
Watch the Veera Dheera Sooran trailer:
Alongside Vikram, the movie boasts a stellar cast, including SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and others in pivotal roles. Moreover, this film marks the first installment of a duology, with a prequel yet to begin production.
