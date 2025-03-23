L2 Empuraan Advance Booking Update: Mohanlal's movie set for a HISTORIC Rs 50 crore box office opening

L2: Empuraan is currently making waves as one of the most hyped movies ever of the year 2025 along with certainly being the most hyped Malayalam movie ever in recent times. This epic political action thriller starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to release on 27 March.

Post its trailer release, the film has seen its hype massively erupt all across the world. Its trailer released on 20 March which also led to the beginning of its advance booking, currently showing potential all time blockbuster results on their way for the film.

According to recent reports, this Mohanlal led action thriller is riding on the hype wave showing the highest pre-sales ever in Kerala. The film has rushed past the previous biggest of the list, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, as the film with the highest tickets sold in its advance booking. Notably, Aadujeevitham sold 309K tickets as its Day 1 advance booking.

L2: Empuraan Advance Booking Update

As of 22 March day end, L2: Empuraan has crossed Rs 10 crores gross in Kerala just by its advance booking. These achievements come with 4 days left to go for the film’s theatrical release. Such records make it a sure shot record opening Mollywood film. The previous highest opener in Kerala was Mohanlal’s Odiyan.

Coming to the overseas records, the film has fixed its position as a record Malayalam opener in Canada with USD 500K gross crossed just in its advance booking. This Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial has secured its blockbuster run in its current advance booking phase at several other territories around the globe. These territories include Australia, Germany, USA, Europe, UK and Ireland.

L2: Empuraan Expected Worldwide Gross

All these numbers into consideration bring its opening day gross expectations to Rs 50 crores, the highest opening ever. For a record, the current highest Malayalam opener worldwide is Mohanlal’s own film Marakkar with around Rs 20 crores worldwide gross. This upcoming record of L2: Empuraan gives it a huge margin above the previous biggest grossers and an expected target of being the biggest Mollywood blockbuster in modern times.

About L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is the much awaited sequel to the political action thriller Lucifer. It features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh and Manju Warrier in the lead. The film releases soon on 27 March 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

