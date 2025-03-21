EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran breaks silence on rumors about Fahadh Faasil doing a cameo in Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan: ‘I do have to tell you…’

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, L2’s director, Prithviraj Sukumaran, was asked if Fahadh Faasil has a cameo in the movie, and his response was as sarcastic as it gets.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor said, “Yes, Fahadh Faasil, Tom Cruise, and even Robert De Niro are playing cameos in the movie.”

Clarifying the ongoing rumors, Prithviraj confirmed that Fahadh Faasil is not part of the movie and added, “No, Shanu (Fahadh) is not in the film, and neither is Tom Cruise, by the way.”

“I have to tell you that when we started casting for Lucifer 2, we obviously had a wishlist of actors. Initially, I had some big names in mind and managed to connect with really renowned actors from the American, British, and Chinese film industries,” the filmmaker added.

Prithviraj then continued, “Nine out of ten people I reached out to gave me the liberty of getting on a call and were very keen on collaborating on an Indian movie, especially this particular film. But when agents come in, they try to get the most money for their actors. Unfortunately, I was particular about how much I could spend on this film.”

Prithviraj also revealed that Mohanlal hasn’t taken a single penny as remuneration for the movie.

Advertisement

See the full interview here:

L2: Empuraan is set to become the second installment in the planned Lucifer trilogy. This sequel serves as a window into the aftermath of the socio-political landscape that Stephen Nedumpally left at the end of the first part.

With the sequel set to mark the character’s return to his homeland, the movie will also explore his origins and much more.

Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and many more in pivotal roles.