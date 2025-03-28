L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Trends Day 2: Mohanlal’s big-budget movie continues WINNING RUN; targets another BIG day

Malayalam cinema’s big release, L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is ripping off the box office these days. The movie took an electrifying start on its opening day and refuses to slow down anytime soon.

L2 Empuraan continues DREAM RUN; all set for another BIG day

Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, L2 Empuraan smashed over Rs 15 crore on its opening day at the Kerala box office, becoming the biggest opener of Malayalam cinema. The Mohanlal starrer continues to hold very firmly on its second day and has grossed over Rs 7 crore from the advances only.

Going by the strong trends, L2 Empuraan is expected to record another massive day at the box office. If all goes well, the Prithviraj Sukumaran movie will comfortably clock a double-digit figure on its second day, making another all-time record at the Mollywood box office.

As per estimates, L2 Empuraan is targeting Rs 10 crore on its second day, taking the two-day total cume to Rs 25 crore in the home state. (Actuals will be shared later)

L2 Empuraan smashes Rs 65 crore on its opening day worldwide

Aside from taking an all-time opening in its home state, the Mohanlal movie clocked over Rs 65 crore at the worldwide box office, emerging as the biggest Malayalam opener worldwide. The second day worldwide gross of L2E is expected to be around Rs 40 crore. If it manages to achieve this figure, the movie will enter the Rs 100 crore club in just two days at the worldwide box office.

L2 Empuraan mainly received positive to mixed word-of-mouth. The unprecedented hype around the sequel is enough to take it into the profitable zone. However, the real test will begin on the weekdays after the end of Eid festivities.

