Prithviraj Sukumaran’s sassy response on Empuraan’s box office clash with Sikandar; ‘Have no complaints…’

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently prepping for the much-anticipated release of his film L2: Empuraan, which hits the big screens tomorrow, March 27. The Mohanlal starrer has been at the peak of interest among fans who anticipate a high success for the movie. Co-incidentally, the action flick will clash with Salman Khan starrer Sikandar, which will be released on March 30.

Attending a media event ahead of Empuraan’s release, Prithviraj Sukumaran addressed the fact that his own film clashes with yet another massive film helmed by Salman Khan. The actor-turned-director, however, had a very sassy response to the same.

He said, “And as usual, he is coming on Eid with this banger of a commercial flick with AR Murugadoss sir. I wish the team the absolute best. I hope the film goes on to become a blockbuster. I will have no complaints if you watch 11 am 'Sikandar' and 1 pm 'Empuraan.'”

Moreover, Prithviraj went on to tag Salman Khan as one of the ‘biggest superstars’ of the country, adding how he feels that the AR Murugadoss directorial will do equally well as his own film.

Coming back to Empuraan, it is the sequel to Mohanlal’s 2019-released film Lucifer, which was again a great hit at the box office.

This movie has already been re-released once more on popular demand from fans, and it is likely that both the installments of the film franchise will be running in cinemas at around the same time, offering a great viewer experience for the audiences.

Besides Mohanlal and Prithviraj himself in key roles, the multi-starrer Malayalam flick also stars Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jerome Flynn, Nikhat Khan, Fazil, Sachin Khedekar and others.

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s Sikandar is all set to keep his winning streak alive with his Eid release. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role opposite the Ek Tha Tiger star.