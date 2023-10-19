LEO Worldwide Opening Day Box Office Estimates: Vijay starrer destroys all records with Rs 140 crore start

The early box office numbers for Leo are pouring in and as was expected, it has simply obliterated the opening records for Kollywood. According to preliminary estimates, the film has raked in over Rs. 75 crore on its first day in India, a figure that could potentially climb to Rs. 80 crore once the final numbers are tallied in the morning. Similarly, the overseas first day including previews is expected to be around USD 7.50-8 million, which gives Leo a worldwide opening day of Rs. 140 crore or so.

Leo Is The Biggest Tamil Opener By A 50 Percent Margin

Before Leo, 2.0 held the title for the highest opening day collections in both India and worldwide, with Rs. 70 crores and Rs. 94 crores, respectively. Leo is set to surpass the worldwide record by nearly 50 per cent, although the margin is narrower in India due to the significant contribution by the Hindi version for 2.0 in North India, which Leo lacks.

Leo Has Renewed Opening Day Box Office Records For A Tamil Film In Kerala And Karnataka

In South India, Leo has renewed the opening day records in Kerala and Karnataka, with the former achieving its first-ever double-digit single-day earnings of Rs. 11.50 crore. Tamil Nadu could also see the record but that will be known tomorrow only. Leo has actually outperformed Beast, the current record holder in the regular shows but Beast had added the advantage of shows starting from 4 AM in the morning, with many centres playing six shows a day. Leo started playing at 9 AM with the number of shows limited to five a day.

The Telugu states could also have been a record but will fall short of 2.0 due to the clash with the Telugu film Bhagwant Kesari. A solo release would have seen it going comfortably over 2.0.

Leo Has Huge Advance Bookings For The Dussehra Weekend

The film has a huge advance for the weekend and then the Dusshera holiday on the first two weekdays, so the record-breaking box office journey that has begun today, shall keep going on.

