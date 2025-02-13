Loveyapa Day 7 India Box Office Trends: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's movie gets impacted by Sanam Teri Kasam's onslaught

Loveyapa, which marks director Advait Chandan's comeback after three years, is among the latest releases at the box office. Chandan picked Aamir Khan's elder son, Junaid Khan and Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor to shoulder the romantic comedy. Loveyapa has been struggling to bring respectable numbers in the theatrical run due to its tough competitions in the market. The business of the rom-com has been mainly impacted by Sanam Teri Kasam's onslaught.

Loveyapa Struggles To Stand In Sanam Teri Kasam's Blockbuster Wave

Released on February 7, Loveyapa has been maintaining a weak hold with its disappointing performance at the box office. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer couldn't generate the much-required hype for its release. It failed to do wonders amid the blockbuster wave of its rival re-release, Sanam Teri Kasam, which is all set to emerge as a top performer in the first week.

After collecting Rs 5.45 crore in six days, on Day 7, Loveyapa will maintain similar earnings as to what it fetched on Thursday. The rom-com is expected to range under Rs 6 crore in the opening week.

A Brief About Loveyapa

Loveyapa features Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor as on-screen romantic couple, Gaurav and Bani who decides to get married. The story revolves around the young couple navigating their modern relationship after they are asked to exchange their mobile phones.

Touted as a Gen-Z love story, the film also features Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, and Kiku Sharda in crucial roles. It marks Junaid and Khushi's respective theatrical debuts. While Junaid started his acting career with Maharaj last year, Khushi began her journey with The Archies in 2023.

Apart from Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, Loveyapa clashed with Badass Ravi Kumar at the box office.

Loveyapa In Theaters

Loveyapa is running in theaters near you.

