Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 7 India Trends: Classic love story is set to end week 1 on an EXCELLENT note

Sanam Teri Kasam, which hit the screens in 2016, returned to theaters on February 7, 2025. Jointly helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the romantic drama starred then debutantes Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles. The tragic love story has striked gold in its second innings with the movie ending its first week on an excellent note.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Performs Phenomenal In First Week

Sanam Teri Kasam had flopped at the box office during its original release and is set to become a hit this time. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer has completed a week of its theatrical re-run and needless to say, it has ended on an excellent note.

Sanam Teri Kasam collected Rs 23.6 crore in six days of its second innings. On second Friday, the tragic romance witnessed a drop of Rs 25 lakh in its earnings, from what it earned on Wednesday, i.e. Rs 2.75 crore. The romantic drama has now crossed Rs 26 crore in the first week.

Sanam Teri Kasam's Failure In 2016 Broke Harshvardhan Rane's Heart

Sanam Teri Kasam collected Rs 8 crore net in India during its original theatrical run. The flop verdict of the 2016 film bothered Harshvardhan Rane a lot. In an interview with News18 Showsha, the actor recently admitted that the failure of Sanam Teri Kasam broke his heart.

Advertisement

He also shared that earlier, the footfalls of the tragic romance was low as both the actors were new at that time and the audiences wouldn't watch a movie with "unknown faces".

Sanam Teri Kasam also featured Manish Chaudhari, Sudesh Berry, Vijay Raaz, and others.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.