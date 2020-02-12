Malang Box Office Collection Day 5: Disha, Aditya’s film remains steady at ticket windows despite minimal drop

Box Office Collection Report: Mohit Suri’s directorial, Malang which brought together Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur continues to surprise with its box office collection. On Tuesday, the film continues despite facing a minimal drop from Monday’s collections.

Box Office Collection Report: and Aditya Roy Kapur came together for a different kind of film, Malang that hit the screens last Friday. Despite the off beat genre, Mohit Suri’s directorial continues to surprise in terms of its box office collection. On Tuesday, Malang’s box office collection surely faced a drop but it was minimal from Monday’s collections of Rs 4 Crore. Hence, one can say that Disha and Aditya’s film continued to keep its steady hold at the box office.

As per Box Office India, on Day 5, Malang’s box office collection dropped just 10 percent from Monday and was estimated at Rs 3.75 Crore. Though the drop from the opening day collections is about 50 percent as on the release day, Malang raked in Rs 6.50 Crore. However, the steady hold of Disha and Aditya’s film on Monday after a decent weekend means that Wednesday’s collections will give clarity on whether the film will continue to mint moolah this week.

Also Read | Malang Movie Review: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s free spirited romance offers a racy thrill finish

With Malang’s box office collection on Day 5 of Rs 3.75 Crore, the overall number rises to Rs 31.75 Crore which is pretty decent for a film of a different genre. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu’s off beat roles seem to have won the hearts of the audience. The songs of the film are also among the chartbusters and Disha and Aditya’s chemistry surely seems to have worked wonders for the film. This Friday, Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal will hit the screens. The buzz for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer is quite strong and Malang will surely face the heat of the competition from Love Aaj Kal. Till then, it will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office.

Check out Malang’s box office collection:

Day 1, Friday- Rs 6.50 Crore

Day 2, Saturday- Rs 8.25 Crore

Day 3, Sunday- Rs 9.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday- Rs 4 crore

Day 5, Tuesday- Rs 3.75 Crore (estimated)

Total box office collection of Malang: Rs 31.75 crore (estimated)

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2020

Also Read | Box Office Collections Day 1 2020 Report: A look at the opening day BO collection of Bollywood films

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2020

Credits :Box Office India

Read More