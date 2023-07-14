Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva defies logic; Grows by over 100 percent in week 2 to emerge a huge blockbuster

Marathi blockbuster Baipan Bhari Deva is defying all logics at the Marathi Box Office. The film has not just recorded a higher second week at the box office compared to its first week but has made sure to surpass it by an over 100 percent margin. Baipan Bhari Deva collected Rs 11.50 crores nett in its first week, which was already an extraordinary number for a film led by 6 female protagonists. In its second week, it managed to collect an unprecedented Rs 24.50 crores, to take its 14 day collections to Rs 36 crores nett.

Baipan Bhari Deva Is Sure To Collect More At The Box Office In Week 3 Than It Did In Its First Week

Baipan Bhari Deva was rock steady over the weekdays in the second week and this sort of a crazy hold suggests that the film will again go berserk in its third week in theatres. While the film is sure to surpass the collections it posed in week 1 in its third week, it also has a shot to match the numbers that it secured in week 2 or atleast come somewhat close to it. The way the film trends in week 3 will give an indication as to whether the film has a shot at becoming the highest grossing Marathi film of all time or not. It is to be noted that the film had very strong rivals in the form of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Indiana Jones and Mission Impossible 7 among others, but it managed to not just hold its ground but emerge triumphant too.

The day-wise nett India collections of Baipan Bhari Deva are as follows:-

Friday: Rs 90 lakhs

Rs 90 lakhs Saturday: Rs 2.13 crores

Rs 2.13 crores Sunday: Rs 2.97 crores

Rs 2.97 crores Monday: Rs 91 lakhs

Rs 91 lakhs Tuesday: Rs 1.37 crores

Rs 1.37 crores Wednesday: Rs 1.72 crores

Rs 1.72 crores Thursday: Rs 1.50 crores

Rs 1.50 crores Second Friday: Rs 2.25 crores

Rs 2.25 crores Second Saturday: Rs 5.25 crores

Rs 5.25 crores Second Sunday: Rs 6 crores

Rs 6 crores Second Monday: Rs 2.75 crores

Rs 2.75 crores Second Tuesday : Rs 2.80 crores

: Rs 2.80 crores Second Wednesday: Rs 2.70 crores

Rs 2.70 crores Second Thursday: Rs 2.75 crores

Total = Rs 36 crores nett in 14 days

Watch the Baipan Bhari Deva Movie Trailer:

About Baipan Bhari Deva

Baipan Bhari Deva is the story of six estranged sisters who are forced to come together for a Managalaguar competition. Can they overcome their past and face their struggles?

Where To Watch Baipan Bhari Deva

You can watch Baipan Bhari Deva at a theatre near you, now.

