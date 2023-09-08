Gadar 2 Four Weeks India Box Office: Sunny Deol's mass entertainer collects massive 504 crores in 28 days

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others has completed 4 glorious weeks at the Indian box office. In its first 28 days, the film has mustered an unprecedented Rs 504.10 crores nett and it is still going strong as we speak, despite new found competiton in Jawan, which has taken an earth-shattering start at the box office. Gadar 2 is in a comfortable position to set all time Hindi version records in India and that shall happen by the end of the fifth week or latest by the start of the sixth week. At the moment, it is the third highest grossing film for the Hindi language, behind Pathaan and Baahubali 2.

Gadar 2 Sets Sight On All Time Lifetime Records In Its Fifth Week At The Indian Box Office

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, just like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is an all time blockbuster. It is the first and only time that 2 films part of the same franchise have secured an all time blockbuster verdict in India. While the footfalls of the last film first Gadar film are higher, the success of Gadar 2 shall be sweeter as it came at a time when the actor-director duo was written off by everyone and also because it braved multiple films like Dream Girl 2 and OMG 2 to reach where it has, now. In the social media age when content is available in plenty, a film like Gadar 2 has pulled over 3 crore people into theatres and it's only the second Indian film of 2023 to manage the same, the first being Pathaan.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day India Nett Collection Week 1 Rs 280.75 crores Week 2 Rs 134.25 crores Week 3 Rs 62.1 crores 4th Friday Rs 4.40 crores 4th Saturday Rs 5.50 crores 4th Sunday Rs 8.50 crores 4th Monday Rs 2.50 crores 4th Tuesday Rs 2.50 crores 4th Wednesday Rs 2.50 crores 4th Thursday Rs 1.10 crores Total Rs 504.10 crores

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

