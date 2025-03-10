North America Weekend Box Office: Mickey 17 takes No 1 spot while Captain America Brave New World and Last Breath add to their runs

This past weekend saw a mix of fresh releases and steady holdovers at the North American box office, with Warner Bros.' Mickey 17 taking the top spot, followed by Captain America: Brave New World and Last Breath. The latter two offerings were released on February 14 and 28, respectively.

Weekend Box Office Recap: Mickey 17 leads as holdovers stay strong

Mickey 17 led with a strong North America debut

Directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 made a respectable debut in the U.S. and Canada, grossing USD 19.1 million over its first weekend. The film, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, is based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey 7 and follows a financially struggling man who voluntarily signs up as an expendable. Pattinson’s character embarks on an interstellar voyage, undertaking perilous missions that put his life on the line without fear of dying, knowing full well that his consciousness will be cloned to create another him.

However, things take a turn when a previous iteration refuses to disappear, leaving him grappling with survival and existential dilemmas. The film also features Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie, and Steven Yeun.

Captain America: Brave New World added to its domestic total

Marvel Studios’ latest outing added another USD 8.5 million to its domestic tally. The film, led by Anthony Mackie, sees his character taking on the mantle of the titular superhero from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As the new Captain America, Wilson grapples with the challenge of defending the shield’s legacy while navigating global threats and political intrigue. Julius Onah helms the project, which also co-stars Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, and Liv Tyler.

While the film has received mixed reactions from critics and audiences, its box office run continues.

Last Breath held steady with a solid weekend

Focus Features’ survival thriller Last Breath raked in USD 4.2 million over the weekend. The film follows a harrowing true story of a deep-sea diver trapped with limited oxygen and his colleagues’ desperate mission to save him. Featuring a cast led by Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu, the high-stakes drama has garnered attention for its intense underwater cinematography.

With a mix of sci-fi spectacle, superhero action, and survival drama, the first weekend of March showcased diverse offerings catering to different audiences. As the month progresses, we will be watching closely to see how these films sustain their performances in the competitive market.