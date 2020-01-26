Panga Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill starrer shows growth; Collects Rs 4.25 crore

Panga Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha has shown a double growth on Saturday as compared to Friday. Read it all here

Panga box office collection day 2 report is out. , Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha shows good growth as compared to it's the first-day collection. The movie which collected Rs 2 crore on its 1st day, has collected Rs 4.25 crore, as per Box Office India. The second-day collection gives the film a slight chance but the collections are still not that good. The sports drama received a lukewarm response because of its clash with Street Dancer 3D which released along with Panga on January 24th and also from Ajay and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which released on 10th January.

Panga released on1500 screens while Street Dancer received around 3000 screens. With its second-day collection, the total number comes upto a total of Rs 6.25 crore. The movie needs to have a good collection on Sunday i.e Day 3. Trade analyst Girish Johar, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, said that Panga will open lesser than the Remo D'Souza directorial. He also added how the good word of mouth could work in the favour. He said, "Word of mouth will be critical for the film. If it does well, it will definitely have a long run at the box office". He had predicted that the movie would earn around Rs 4 to 5 crore on its day 1 box office collection.

Speaking of Panga, the sports drama is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios. The movie follows the life of a Kabbadi player and how her career gets thwarted post her marriage and later, she revives it with the help of her husband and others.

Check out day-wise Panga box office collection below:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 2 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 4.25 crore

Total Panga box office collection: Rs 6.25 crore

