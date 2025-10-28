Dacoit New Release Date: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s romantic action drama to hit big screens on March 19, 2026

Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles, was initially expected to hit the big screens during Christmas 2025. However, the makers have now officially postponed its release to Ugadi next year, announcing the new release date as March 19, 2026.

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit to release on March 19, 2026

Taking to his official social media handle, Adivi Sesh confirmed Dacoit's postponed release date, i.e, March 19, 2026. The Major actor wrote, “Ee Saari Mamulga undadhu (This time, things won't be the usual). There’s NO LOOKING BACK. #DACOIT This UGADI. MARCH 19th 2026 in Theaters WORLDWIDE.”

Dacoit: A Love Story is directed by cinematographer Shaneil Deo, based on a script written by Sesh himself. The film follows the story of an angry convict who seeks revenge on his ex-girlfriend for betraying him.

What went wrong between them and why they turned against each other forms the emotional core of the narrative. Anurag Kashyap is expected to play a police officer, with an ensemble cast that includes Sunil, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and others in key roles.

Initially, the movie was announced with Shruti Haasan in the lead role. However, due to reported creative differences, the actress exited the project, and Mrunal Thakur replaced her.

Now, with the new release date, the movie will clash at the box office with Yash’s much-awaited period gangster actioner, Toxic.

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s work front

Adivi Sesh was last seen in the lead role in HIT: The Second Case (2022). Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the crime thriller followed the story of Krishna Dev, aka KD, a police officer in Andhra Pradesh's HIT unit, as he investigates gruesome crimes involving female victims.

The movie was the second installment in the HIT Cinematic Universe and was both a commercial and critical success. The actor later reprised his role in the Nani-starrer HIT: The Third Case (2025).

Looking ahead, Sesh also has G2 lined up for release. The spy action thriller serves as a sequel to the 2018 hit Goodachari and features an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Supriya Yarlagadda, Madhu Shalini, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Suniel Shetty, and several others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur has reportedly joined the shoot of Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming magnum opus, tentatively titled AA22xA6.

