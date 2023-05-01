Ponniyin Selvan 2 1st Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Mani Ratnam magnum opus grosses Rs 170 crores in 3 days

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan II, starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, had a very good first weekend at the global box office as it collected just a shy of Rs 170 crores gross at the worldwide box office, in its first three days. Athough the numbers are lower than the first part by around 20 percent, as a standalone film, they are the third best for a Tamil film, behind 2.0 and PSI. The film is observing a hold, similar to the first part but rallying 20 percent lower. It goes without saying that it has packed the biggest opening weekend among Tamil films for the year 2023, significantly more than Varisu and Thunivu.

Ponniyin Selvan Franchise Has An Outside Chance To Become The Highest Grossing Tamil Franchise

With India gross collections of around 90 crores and around 80 crores from overseas, the film has got a good base and from here, it should try and hit Rs 400 crores gross worldwide. The Ponniyin Selvan franchise has a good chance to become the biggest Tamil origin franchise in terms of gross collections, crossing Enthiran, but it is still too early to say.

The Biggest International Market For Ponniyin Selvan II Is USA/Canada

The biggest market for PSII is India, of which 60 percent have come from Tamil Nadu and the remaining 40 percent have come from Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra states and North India. Internationally, USA-Canada lead with over 30 percent. Other territories have contributed significantly. The Tamil market has grown a lot internationally, in the last few years. It is the second biggest Indian movie industry after Bollywood internationally. There are a few Tollywood exceptions spearheaded by SS Rajamouli but on an average, Tamil films are doing better on an international level, barring US/Canada where Tollywood films open the biggest, on an average.

The weekend box office break-up of Ponniyin Selvan II is as follows:-

India Collections:

Tamil Nadu:Rs 52 crores

Karnataka: Rs 11.25 crores

AP/TS: Rs 7.58 crores

Kerala: Rs 8.30 crores

North India: Rs 1.80 crores

Total India - Rs 89.93 crores

International Collections:

USA/Canada: 3.560 million

Aus/Nz: 675k

UAE/GCC/KSA: 1.943 million

Srilanka: 150k

Singapore/Malaysia: 1,902 million

UK: 746k

France: 236k

Europe: 600k

Rest: 110k

Total Overseas - 9.922 million (Rs 79.99 million)

Worldwide Total = Rs 169.92 crores

You can watch Ponniyin Selvan II at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Worldwide Box Office: Mani Ratnam Film opens big with 62 crores on its opening day