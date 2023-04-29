Ponniyin Selvan 2 Opening Day Box Office: Mani Ratnam’s epic opens at Rs 28 crore in India; Good start but…

The Mani Ratnam directed, Ponniyin Selvan 1 took the box office by storm last year as it broke every single record for Tamil Film Industry. The epic emerged an all grosser in the state by surpassing the previous best, the Kamal Haasan led Vikram, with lifetime collections of Rs 222 crore. Within 8 months, the team is back with the sequel – Ponniyin Selvan. The expectations were bound to be high as the previous part was a record grosser.

PS 2 takes a good start though its lower than PS 1

According to early estimates, Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS 2) has collected Rs 28 crore in India on its opening day, which is a very good start for the film, however lower than the first day business of PS 1, which had scored a national opening of Rs 37.25 crore. PS 2 has collected in the range of Rs 16 to 17 crore in Tamil Nadu, with the rest of India contributing in the range of Rs 10 to 11 crore. While we await exact figures, estimates indicate that Kerala is headed towards an opening day gross of Rs 2.75 crore whereas Karnataka has scored an opening of Rs 3.25 crore and AP-TG towards a gross of Rs 2.75 crore in sync with North India at Rs 2.50 crore.

PS 2 Territorial Break Down - Estimates:

Tamil Nadu: 16.50 crore

Karnataka: 3.25 crore

APTG: 2.75 crore

Kerala: 2.75 crore

North India: 2.50 crore

Total: 27.75 crore

The start is very good and it has laid the platform for the film to show big gains over the weekend and emerge one of the biggest money spinners in the state. The first film had overperformed at the local box office due to the cultural and emotional connect of the subject, and the opening day for second part is slightly lower because it is probably based on the anticipation for the film than just the iconic status of the novel.

PS 2 set to be a big money spinner for the producers

The good news for PS 2 is the fact that Mani Ratnam had shot both the films of the franchise together - made it on controlled costs and the overflow of first part in itself had put the producers in profits. The second instalment will do good business, though it might not touch the all-time record numbers, if the initial is anything to go by. The final outcome will continue to be a good result for the film, the star-cast as also the budget. Adding on to this, the reports from the ground seem to be better than the first instalment, which back in the day was touted to be a little slow in pace by the viewers.

PS 2 will have healthy legs at the box office, and should target a lifetime gross of Rs 150 crore in Tamil Nadu, which is again an extraordinary number, finding a spot in the top 5 of all time side by side PS 1, Vikram and Bahubali 2.

