Ponniyin Selvan 2 Worldwide Box Office: Mani Ratnam Film opens big with 62 crores on its opening day
Mani Ratnam's epic, Ponniyin Selvan 2, is the highest Tamil opener of 2023 at the worldwide box office.
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II, starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, had a very good opening day at the worldwide box office. Although the opening was lower than the first part of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, it emerged as the highest opener of the year among Tamil films at the worldwide box office, outgrossing Varisu and Thunivu by a good 30 percent margin. The worldwide opening of the film is of Rs 62.31 crores with over 50 percent takings coming from international circuits.
Ponniyin Selvan II Has Taken An India Opening Of Rs 28.25 Crores Gross
Ponniyin Selvan II collected around Rs 28.25 crores gross in India, of which Rs 16.5 crores have come from Tamil Nadu, Rs 2.6 crores have from from AP/Nizam, Rs 3.5 crores from Karnataka, Rs 2.8 crores from Kerala and Rs 2.85 crores from North India. This number may look underwhelming considering that it is a sequel to the second highest Tamil grosser, but on the face of it, it is a good opening. The reviews are favouring and this should help the film hold well.
Ponniyin Selvan II Has Secured A Greater International Opening Than Domestic Opening
The international numbers are extraordinary at over 4 million dollars. Again, they are slightly lower than the first part but the first part literally was the highest opener for a Tamil film internationally. The majority of the collections have come from North America. Australia, New Zealand, UAE-GCC, KSA, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, UK, France and Europe have contributed significantly. The break-up for the worldwide collections of Ponniyin Selvan II are down below.
India Collections:
Tamil Nadu: Rs 16.50 cr
Andhra Pradesh and Nizam: Rs 2.60 cr
Karnataka: Rs 3.50 cr
Kerala: Rs 2.80 cr
North India: Rs 2.85 cr
Total = Rs 28.25 cr
International Collections:
USA, Canada: 1.725 million dollars
Australia: 213k dollars
New Zealand: 26k dollars
UAE: 518k dollars
GCC: 250k dollars
KSA: 100k dollars
Sri Lanka: 50k dollars
Singapore: 226k dollars
Malaysia: 425k dollars
United Kingdom: 281k dollars
France: 100k dollars
Europe: 225k dollars
Rest: 40k dollars
Total = 4.179 million dollars (Rs 34.06 crores)
Total Worldwide = Rs 62.31 crores
