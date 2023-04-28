Ponniyin Selvan II USA Premieres: Mani Ratnam's epic takes 3rd biggest start among Tamil films

Ponniyin Selvan II has finally released in theatres across the world. The first installment of Mani Ratnam's mythological epic, starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others, did over Rs 500 crores at the worldwide box office last year, emerging as the highest grossing Tamil film. The makers and stakeholders would certainly wish for the heroics of the first part to repeat for their second film in the franchise. The advance bookings of the film suggested that the opening of the film would slightly be less than the first part and that's what happened in USA, as it collected around 705k dollars from its premieres, shy of the number posed by PS-I.

Ponniyin Selvan II Looks To Breach A Single Day Gross Of Over 1 Million Dollars In USA On Friday

An opening of around 705k dollars from premieres is a very good number but it is less than the first part of the film that opened to over a million dollars. The reports of the second installment of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan franchise, pleasantly, are better than the first part and one would hope that the lag of the first part, is made up in the long run. In all likelihood, the first Friday numbers look to be over a million dollars. There is no pressure from the economics point of view but being a sequel of an accepted film, people do expect it to do better. PS-II has secured the third highest premieres for a Tamil film in USA, after Kabali and PS-I.

Ponniyin Selvan II Has Started Well Across The Board, Although The Opening Seems Slightly Lower Than Its First Part

The opening internationally has been good everywhere and the final numbers will soon be available. From the looks of it, the numbers look comfortably over 2 million dollars internationally. In India too, the all India gross opening seems to be in the range of Rs 20 crores gross in all languages. The exact numbers will be available in the morning tomorrow, once numbers from different centres start coming.

Have you watched Ponniyin Selvan II yet? If yes, how did you find it?

