Ponniyin Selvan II: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus looks to take 3rd biggest opening in USA for Tamil films

Ponniyin Selvan II is the second film of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. Helmed by Mani Ratnam and starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan among others, PS-II is already one of the most awaited films from the Tamil Industry this year and will finally release tomorrow, that is on 28th April, across the world. The first part of Ponniyin Selvan was a resounding success and grossed over Rs 500 crores at the worldwide box office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film, eclipsing Kamal Haasan's Vikram by a comfortable 20 percent margin and now it is over to PS-II to replicate the mammoth success of the first part.

Ponniyin Selvan II is all set to register the 3rd biggest opening in USA among Tamil Films

The advance bookings of Mani Ratnam's ambitious mythological drama opened last week and so far they are very good, although not to the levels of the first part. The lag can be made up in the long run based on how the content is received, but for the time being, it is currently trending lower than PS-I by a considerable margin. For example, the final premiere advance bookings for PS-II in USA are around 510 thousand dollars from 481 locations in 1463 shows. The total admits are just over 20,000. In comparison, PS-I had a final premiere advance of over 900 thousand dollars from 459 locations in 1219 shows. The total admits were over 40,000. Considering the advance bookings, PS-II is tracking to be the third highest Tamil opener of all time in USA, only behind Kabali and PS-I. The US premiere gross is expected to be in the vicinity of 700 - 800 thousand dollars in comparison to PS-I that had a million dollar premiere.



Ponniyin Selvan II Has Registered Good Pre-Bookings Elsewhere Too, Although Less Than PS I

In other vital international markets for Tamil films like UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, UAE-GCC, Sri Lanka, France and others, PS-II again has good advances and is expected to do well. Whether it eclipses its first part is yet to be seen.

As for the film's opening in its home state Tamil Nadu, the opening seems to be around Rs 16 - 18 crores gross based on the advance bookings. The Tamil Nadu opening record at the moment stands with Beast and it is likely to remain that, till the release of Leo. The opening in other contributing states is reasonable too and the hope is that this film really gets the momentum that it requires, to better its first part.

You can book tickets for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II, now. The film releases in theatres tomorrow, that is on the 28th of April, 2023.

