Tamil Box Office 11 Days: Retro underwhelms with Rs 92 crore; Tourist Family pleasantly surprises with Rs 51 crore globally

It wasn’t supposed to play out this way. All eyes were on Tamil superstar Suriya's Retro, backed by star power and scale, to dominate the May 1 day Tamil box office slate. But it’s Sasi Kumar's Tourist Family, the smaller film with modest expectations, that’s stealing the spotlight 13 days later. As we speak, Retro is slowing down after Rs 92 crore gross, while Tourist Family pleasantly surprised trade with Rs 51 crore worldwide gross.

Suriya’s Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, opened well with Rs 34.50 crore in Tamil Nadu and a global weekend total of Rs 61.5 crore. Styled as a vintage gangster actioner set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu and Varanasi, the film featured Pooja Hegde opposite Suriya, with Joju George in a key role. Music by Santhosh Narayanan and sleek visuals helped the film take off strongly.

But the second weekend saw a sharp decline; Retro earned only Rs 5.5 crore globally in its second weekend and struggled to hold well due to underwhelming word-of-mouth. By Day 12, the film stood at Rs 92 crore worldwide, with a sharp Monday drop to Rs 50 lakh in Tamil Nadu, signaling the end of its strong box office ambitions.

Meanwhile, the Tourist Family quietly kept growing. Directed by Abishan Jeevinth, this emotional migration drama stars Sasikumar and Simran, with Yogi Babu adding comic relief. It tells the story of a Tamil Sri Lankan family who illegally migrates to Tamil Nadu and pretends to be locals. The story struck a chord with audiences, and word-of-mouth quickly turned into full-house shows.

Tourist Family registered a massive Rs 21.75 crore global gross during its second weekend alone, bringing its 12-day total to over Rs 51 crore. What’s more surprising is that Tourist Family is now beating Retro in day-wise collections in key centers. While Suriya's film saw a steep drop post its first weekend, Tourist Family expanded with more screens and better occupancy.

Among the May Day lineup, Tourist Family is turning out to be far more valuable at the box office. We have to see if the film touches the final figures of Retro and Nani's HIT 3, as it is collecting over Rs 3 crore gross even on the second Monday and is likely steadying it up throughout the week.

