Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan outstrips Pathaan at Overseas Box Office, Clocks million dollar advance for first day

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan went on sale in India yesterday to a blistering response, breaking the pre-sales start records held by Pathaan. The presale story overseas began a few weeks back and the results were similar. Now, five days prior to release, the film has clocked over a million dollars in advance for its first day. As of Friday night, the overseas pre-sales for Jawan stands at a staggering USD 2 million for the weekend, with around half of that coming for Thursday.

At the same time before release, Jawan is outselling Pathaan almost everywhere, with the exception of Australia and UAE. In Australia, the Pathaan release date was a national holiday, so Jawan was never really expected to match Pathaan. That said, Jawan is bigger than everything else down under, with the closest in recent times, Brahmastra, being less than half of it. In UAE, the film has shown a great pace in the last two days, it will likely catch up or even exceed Pathaan by the time it releases.

North America is the biggest contributor, with the first day accounting for nearly USD 450K till last night while the overall weekend nearly double that amount. In the US, Jawan is ahead of Pathaan by nearly 60 per cent at the same time while Canada’s advance are 10 per cent ahead of Pathaan. Remember, Pathaan had the highest pre-sales ever for Bollywood in both markets and now Jawan has gone a step higher. By Wednesday night, the advance sales for the first day shall be over USD 1 million.

Moving to the Middle East, the film boasts over USD 225K pre-sales for the first day. The UAE, the largest market in the region, has sold nearly 9K tickets worth USD 125K, with Saudi Arabia close behind with 4.5K tickets worth USD 70K. While the UAE currently lags behind Pathaan, it has shown promising momentum in recent days and may catch up upon release. In Saudi Arabia, the film is ahead of Pathaan and will likely set new opening records in this young market.

United Kingdom is reporting sales exceeding GBP 125K for the first day with 11.5K tix sold, once again ahead of Pathaan at the same point in time. Among others, Germany has around EUR 70K in pre-sales while Australia has ringed up AUD 90K.

All these pre-sales numbers presages a great opening for the film. For the uninitiated, Pathaan holds the overseas opening records for Bollywood films with USD 4.70 million first day, USD 19 million first weekend and USD 26.40 million five-day extended weekend. Jawan is expected to break the first-day record at the moment, with a possible USD 5 million plus start. If the reception is on its side, it can go on to score USD 20 million plus in its four-day extended weekend. We will gain more clarity on this front in the coming days and by Wednesday night we will have final pre-sales for the film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan film wrecks havoc; Sells 1.24 lakh tickets in 3 national chains already