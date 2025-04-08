Sikandar Overseas Box Office: Salman Khan’s film stays on POOR note, grossing USD 6.07 million

Salman Khan’s latest mass action entertainer Sikandar is currently running in theaters globally. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and released on the occasion of Eid. On its opening, the film was met with highly mixed to negative reception from the audience due to which the film couldn’t be a huge success in the domestic market. Now, film is facing the same fate in overseas territories too.

Sikandar Overseas Gross

While Salman Khan’s Sikandar has faced highly disappointing results at the Indian box office, its overseas performance is not extraordinary either. The film ended its week 1 of release overseas with just USD 5.2M. With the beginning of its 2nd weekend, Sikandar fell down even further on the numbers graph. It remained constant with USD 0.3M on Friday and Saturday but surprisingly, fell even lower to USD 0.15M on Sunday. Continuing its fall, the Monday overseas total of the film stood at USD 0.12M.

The 9 day overseas gross of Sikandar stands at USD 6.07M. For a Salman Khan Eid release, this is not an appreciable figure. Out of its large release, only the Gulf region is driving its overseas biz by contributing more than 60% in its daily gross which performed at its peak initially during the Eid holiday period.

Final Overseas Gross Expected for Sikandar

As the film is currently seeing a downward trend, it is not expected to be back up during the upcoming weekdays. With the same trend continuing further, the trade expects the overseas gross of this A.R. Murugadoss directorial to wrap up in a range of USD 6.5M - USD 6.75M. Notably, this range is competing with Salman Khan’s last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which ended its overseas run at USD 6.75M.

Sikandar in Cinemas

Sikandar is currently running in theaters worldwide. The film is directed by A.R. Muurgadoss, starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Smita Patil. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

