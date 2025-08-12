Son of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy film meets a sorry fate, to close at Rs 67 crore globally

Ajay Devgn has failed to impress the audience with his latest release, Son of Sardaar 2. The comedy film, also featuring Mrunal Thakur, was released on August 1, 2025. It performed poorly during its theatrical run both in India and worldwide. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is taking its last few breaths before leaving cinemas with a sorry fate.

Son of Sardaar 2 aims for Rs 67 crore globally as its lifetime gross business

Backed under the banners of Devgn Films and Jio Studios, Son of Sardaar 2 has had a modest performance at the box office. It is targeting to gross Rs 55.75 crore (Rs 46.25 crore net) at the Indian box office by the end of its run. The comedy caper is expected to gross USD 1.25 million overseas, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 11.25 crore.

Hence, the lifetime gross collection of the Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer looks to be Rs 67 crore in global markets.

Particulars Expected Lifetime Gross Collections India Rs 55.75 crore Overseas USD 1.25 million (Rs 11.25 crore) Worldwide Rs 67 crore

Son of Sardaar performed better than Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 serves as a standalone sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar, which starred Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt. The original, which arrived 13 years before the sequel, grossed Rs 135 crore globally. Ashwni Dhar’s directorial was a hit at the box office.

The second installment of the Son of Sardaar franchise will reach somewhere close to half of its gross worldwide collections. Son of Sardaar 2, which clashed with Dhadak 2, is heading to become a disaster at the box office.

Son Of Sardaar 2 in Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

