Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's film lags behind, earns less than half of Ajay Devgn's sequel

Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 continued to disappoint at the box office. Though both sequels have entered their second week today, they have shown no signs of growth. It will not be wrong to say that Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 are taking their last breaths at the box office and will soon wrap their theatrical run.

Advertisement

Son of Sardaar 2 hits Rs 34 crore in 8 days

The Vijay Kumar Arora directorial collected Rs 1.20 crore on its second Friday, after hitting around Rs 32 crore net in the first week. The total cumulative box office collection of the comedy drama now stands at Rs 33.95 crore net. Based on its trends, the Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run significantly under the Rs 50 crore net mark, which will be half of what Son of Sardaar earned in 2012.

The Day-Wise India Net Collections Of Son Of Sardaar 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 7.25 crore 2 Rs 8.25 crore 3 Rs 9.25 crore 4 Rs 2.25 crore 5 Rs 2.75 crore 6 Rs 1.65 crore 7 Rs 1.35 crore 8 Rs 1.20 crore (est.) Total Rs 33.95 crore net in 8 days

Dhadak 2 nets Rs 80 lakh on Day 8, nears Rs 17 crore

Dhadak 2 is performing much lower than Son of Sardaar 2. The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri movie collected a mere Rs 80 lakh on the second Friday, marking a 10% drop from the previous day. The 8-day cume of Dhadak 2 reached Rs 16.70 crore net.

The Shazia Iqbal-directed movie is eyeing its theatrical end under Rs 25 crore net at the Indian box office, which will be half of Son of Sardaar 2's total collections.

Advertisement

The Day-Wise India Net Collections Of Dhadk 2 Are As Under

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 3.5 crore Day 2 Rs 3.75 crore Day 3 Rs 4 crore Day 4 Rs 1.25 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 1 crore Day 7 Rs 90 lakh Day 8 Rs 80 lakh Total Rs 16.70 crore

Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 In Theaters

Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 are playing in select theaters across India. Both movies have emerged as disasters at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mahavatar Narsimha Day 15 Hindi Box Office: Ashwin Kumar's animated movie witnesses slight growth, collects Rs 4 crore