Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's film SLUMPS on first Monday

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D hit the screens last week. After a good first weekend, Street Dancer 3D’s box office collection slumped significantly on Monday.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection report: and ’s dance flick opened last week on Friday and was off to a fair start. After enjoying a good first weekend and collecting Rs 39 Crore at the ticket window during the opening weekend, Street Dancer 3D significantly slumped on first Monday. While the box office collection on first Monday for Street Dancer 3D is on the lower side, Varun and Shraddha’s film is getting good reviews from fans.

As per Box Office India, Street Dancer 3D slumped 55% from Day 3’s collection on Monday and the collection was estimated around Rs 4.25 Crore. As per this report, the total box office collection of Varun and Shraddha’s dance film in 4 days is estimated at Rs 43 Crore. The report further stated that the estimated first week collection of Street Dancer 3D is expected to be Rs 53 Crore nett. However, the figure may change as their no significant competing film that will hit the screens this Friday.

The other film that was released with Street Dancer 3D is ’s Panga which is getting a lukewarm response despite the rave reviews. Hence, Street Dancer 3D’s box office collection is expected to grow in the first week. On the opening day, Street Dancer 3D had earned Rs 9.50 Crore but in comparison with Day 4, the collections dropped on Monday by Rs 5.25 Crore. Now, it remains to be seen how the film performs across different circuits during the week. Also, it will be interesting to see if this Friday’s release, Jawaani Jaaneman starring and debutante Alaya F poses a threat to Varun and Shraddha’s Street Dancer 3D’s business.

Check out the Street Dancer 3D Box office Collections in detail:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 9.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 12.50 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 17 Crore

Monday. Day 4- Rs 4.25 Crore

Street Dancer 3D Total Box Office Collection - Rs 43 Crore (estimated)

