Summer 2025 Box Office: Who will be crowned as the King of collections? Salman Khan, Pawan Kalyan or Suriya?

The summer holidays have just begun, and the temperatures are soaring up. Before that, the box office race is heating up more! With releases in Bollywood and Southern states competing with each other, spanning from March to May, heroes from various tinsel towns are set to battle it out for dominance. Let’s have a look at the biggest contenders and upcoming films that are hitting the marquee in the Summer if 2025.

Let's March! The start of the Summer race

The summer season kicked off early in March with two exciting releases: Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba and Priyadarshi’s Court: State Vs A Nobody. Among the two, Court has come out with flying colors as the clear winner, raking in impressive collections and continuing its successful theatrical run.

In the second half of the month, March 27th marks the arrival of one of the most anticipated films—Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran - Part 2, which will be simultaneously releasing in Tamil and Telugu. Following that, on March 28th, the much-hyped 'Robinhood' starring Nithiin and Sreeleela is set to hit the screens. On the same day, fans will also be treated to the sequel of the blockbuster MAD from Sithara Entertainment, titled MAD Square, which has already generated buzz with its teaser. Both these films are impressing audience with interesting promotions weaved around all the current affairs, including a satire of X's AI helper GROK. At the same time, Malayalam industry's top star Mohanlal and proven actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's third outing together as hero-director duo, L2 Empuraan, is also hitting cinemas towards the end of March, probably on March 27th. With the film's first part, Lucifer, being a phenomenal success, naturally the expectations on this sequel are sky high.

Advertisement

Rounding off March on a grand note, Superstar Salman Khan and happening beauty Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar releases on March 30th. With its already viral songs and making videos, expectations are sky-high, and the film is poised to take the box office by storm. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the Tamil director who gave blockbusters to Bollywood stars earlier, expectations are on a high note on its Box Office result.

Hello April! A youthful takeover and Star-studded Lineup

April begins with a fresh wave of youthful energy as Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Jack, co-starring Vaishnavi Chaitanya, makes its debut. With Siddhu’s previous blockbusters DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, this film carries massive expectations, especially among the youth. Couple of songs released from the film so far have generated good buzz.

Meanwhile, the action-packed Tamil-language action film, Superstar Ajith's Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films, is also lined up for release. The film's trailer made enough buzz around the film, and we have to see if the commercial masala film clicks big time for his clean-shaven avatar.

Advertisement

Adding more variety to April’s lineup, Sunny Deol’s Jaat, directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, brings a heavy dose of action. Sunny's previous release Gadar 2 amassed crores of rupees at the box office, leaving huge expectations on Jaat now. At the same time, fans of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram are in for a treat as his much-awaited film Arjun: Son of Vyjayanthi releases on April 17th. The film, which marks Vijayashanti’s comeback, explores a powerful mother-son bond.

On April 18th, Anushka Shetty makes her grand comeback with Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. This action-crime drama will be released in Telugu with dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Adding to the month’s star power, Vishnu Manchu’s high-budgeted mythological fantasy film Kannappa, featuring special appearances by superstars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar, is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the season.

May is here! The biggest Box Office clashes

Advertisement

May 2025 kicks off with a bang as Nani’s HIT 3 and Suriya’s Retro both hit the screens on May 1st. Given the massive success of the HIT franchise, HIT 3 is expected to perform strongly, while Retro could be the big break Suriya has been looking for, with his previous release Kanguva disappointing his admirers.

The most anticipated clash of the summer arrives on May 9th as Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara release on the same day. Andhra Pradesh's Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s return to cinema after three years, coupled with his cult following and political momentum, could make this film a massive success. Meanwhile, Ravi Teja’s mass appeal ensures that Mass Jathara won’t go unnoticed.

Finally, on May 30th, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is set to wrap up the summer season with a thrilling spy-action experience. Recent glimpses from the movie have already generated a lot of excitement among fans.

The Big Battle: Salman vs. Pawan Kalyan vs. Suriya

Out of all the summer releases, the three biggest contenders for box office supremacy are undoubtedly Salman Khan (Sikandar), Pawan Kalyan (Hari Hara Veera Mallu), and Suriya (Retro).

Advertisement

Salman Khan’s action bonanza Sikandar benefits from its massive budget, an impressive star cast, and the actor’s Eid sentiment. The glimpses of the film have already taken social media by storm, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Pawan Kalyan’s historical-fiction Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to break records, especially with his strong political backing. If his recent electoral success translates to cinema, this film that narrates the story of a outlaw during the days of Aurangzeb, could be a massive winner at the box office.

Suriya’s vintage action drama Retro is a crucial release for the Tamil star, as he looks for a commercial blockbuster. With Karthik Subbaraj helming the movie and Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, the film is already garnering huge attention. However, the star hero is set to promote the film big time, owing to the fact that he wants to leave no stone unturned to take the film into audiences.

With such an exciting lineup, the summer 2025 box office race is going to be intense. Will Salman’s Eid release take the crown, will Pawan Kalyan’s mass craze win the game, or will Suriya’s comeback turn out to be the dark horse? The battle has begun; let’s see who emerges as the ultimate box office king!