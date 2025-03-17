Prithviraj reveals he initially approached Mammootty for Mohanlal starrer Bro Daddy; ‘It was a Kottayam Kunjachan sort of…’

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently began promotional work for L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal. In a conversation about the same with Galatta Plus, the actor revealed how he initially wanted Mammootty for the lead role in Bro Daddy.

Talking about his initial plans, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared, “I pitched Bro Daddy to Mammukka (Mammootty) first. I wanted Mammooty sir to do John Kattadi and it wasn’t the same John you see today. My first ideation of the film was a very Kottayam Kunjachan sort of character. A rich but very earthy Christian family.”

He further explained, “I thought it would be really cute to see Mammukka do this lovestruck husband and head over heels in love with his wife. Of late, nobody really associates Mammootty sir with such a character. I pitched it to Mammukka, he liked the script but wasn’t able to do it as an immediate project.”

Prithviraj also revealed that Mammootty had suggested waiting to work on the project in the future. However, Prithviraj was keen on directing the film during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it required a restricted space and a limited number of actors.

Additionally, he mentioned that if he were to collaborate with Mammootty after the restrictions were lifted, he would prefer to do something bigger rather than a film like Bro Daddy.

For those unaware, the Malayalam movie Bro Daddy is a comedy-drama directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, which was released in 2022 directly on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie follows the story of John Kattadi, the owner of Kattadi TMT Steel Bars, who hails from an affluent family.

Happily married to his wife Annamma, the couple has a son, Eesho, who works as a creative director in an advertising company. However, their lives take an awkward and humorous turn when John and Annamma become pregnant for the second time—at the same time that their son and his girlfriend are expecting a child.

The resulting chaos and how they manage to navigate the situation form the crux of the film.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Prithviraj will soon appear together in L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer, which is slated for release on March 27, 2025.