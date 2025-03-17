Jaat: Sunny Deol’s mass entertainer to have grand trailer launch on THIS date; promises 'never witnessed before' action
The trailer of Sunny Deol’s upcoming mass entertainer, Jaat, is all set to launch later this month. The makers also promised action that has never been witnessed before.
After the massive success of Gadar 2 in 2023, Sunny Deol has been neck-deep into shooting for his upcoming projects. Currently, he is busy shooting for Border 2 while promoting his forthcoming mass entertainer, Jaat. Recently, the makers of the action thriller film announced that the trailer of the film will be launched on March 22, 2025. They also promised action that had never been witnessed before. Check it out!
A while ago, on March 17, 2025, the makers of Sunny Deol's upcoming movie, Jaat, announced that the trailer launch of the film will be held on March 22, 2025, at a grand event in Jaipur. They shared a new poster of the senior actor from the movie, showcasing him relishing a chilled beverage while taking down his enemies.
Sharing the poster, they penned, "Get ready for action like you've never witnessed before. #JaatTrailer out on March 22nd. #JAAT Grand Trailer Launch event at Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium, Jaipur from 5 PM onwards. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th."
Jaat trailer launch date announced:
Months ago, the team dropped a powerful teaser of the movie, giving a peek into Deol’s action-packed performance. While he is in his element, breaking bones and defeating enemies, the catchy dialogues guarantee an overload of whistles in cinemas. It’s indeed a ‘mass feast.’
Jaat teaser:
Coming to the movie, it’s an upcoming actioner starring Sunny Deol along with Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Jaat is director Gopichand Malineni’s debut Bollywood project, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on April 10, 2025.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the veteran Bollywood actor is shooting for his next project, Border 2. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the much-anticipated sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border also features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. Touted as India’s biggest war film, the movie is all set to hit the big screen during the Republic Day 2026 weekend, on January 23, 2026.
