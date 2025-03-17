Court State vs A Nobody Worldwide Weekend Box Office: Priyadarshi's movie grosses a FANTASTIC Rs 23 crore in 3 days

Telugu star Nani has rewritten the box office game as a producer with Court – State vs A Nobody, proving that strong content-driven films can trump stereotypes on any given day. Featuring the likes of Priyadarshi, senior hero Shivaji and newcomers Rohan and Sridevi as the teen couple, COURT happens to be a courtroom drama that wowed Telugu audience last weekend.

Court - State vs A Nobody has shattered expectations by opening to numbers on par with tier-two heroes movies. The film took off with a massive ₹8 crore worldwide on its first day (March 14), followed by a steady ₹7 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it picked up massively, matching its opening day with another ₹8 crore, bringing the first weekend total to an impressive ₹23 crore gross from the worldwide box office.

What makes this feat even more remarkable is hero Priyadarshi’s unconventional film choices that are working at the Box Office as well. While he has entertained audiences with comedic roles in films like Jathiratnalu and OTT projects like Save the Tiger, he has also taken on performance-driven projects like Mallesam, Balagam and now Court— balancing both commercial and content-driven cinema, his journey is turning into a masterclass for newcomers and mid-range actors looking to carve a niche.

Despite facing competition from Dilruba, starring Kiran Abbavaram, which actually released in double theatres than that of Court and Malayalam dubbed film Officer on Duty, this Nani production venture has held its ground. With strong word of mouth and growing confidence among trade circles, industry insiders believe the film has the potential to hit the ₹50-70 crore mark by the end of its run. Especially with Shivaji's tremendous performance being the talk of the town, surely it looks like Court will have a blasting first week.

Looking ahead, Court seems to have a clear path at the box office. This week’s releases—Shanmukha, featuring Aadi Sai Kumar and Avika Gor, and Pelli Kaani Prasad, featuring comedian Sapthagiri in the lead—aren’t generating major buzz. While the latter has been promoted well, its success hinges on whether its comedy clicks with the audience. Unless it turns out to be a surprise hit, Nani and Priyadarshi's Court is likely to dominate the box office for another week.