Tamil Nadu Box Office Comparison First 4 Days: Good Bad Ugly vs The Goat vs Vettaiyan vs Indian 2

Superstar Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly made a solid impact when it was released in Tamil Nadu on April 10th, raking in Rs 28 crore on its opening day. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the action-comedy continued to hold strong in its first few days. By Day 5, the film was expected to collect around Rs 11 crore, pushing its total to Rs 93 crore from Tamil Nadu alone, a solid performance for any film.

Advertisement

On Day 1, Good Bad Ugly surprised many by beating the collections of two big movies: Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan (Rs 19.75 crore) and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 (Rs 13 crore). However, GBU failed to surpass the first-day collection of The GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay, which earned Rs 30 crore.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers for the first four days:

Day Good Bad Ugly The GOAT Vettaiyan Indian 2 Day 1 Rs 28 crore Rs 30 crore Rs 19.75 crore Rs 13 crore Day 2 Rs 14.5 crore Rs 21 crore Rs 16.50 crore Rs 12.25 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Rs 27 crore Rs 18 crore Rs 10.60 crore Day 4 Rs 21 crore Rs 27.250 crore Rs 15.75 crore Rs 2.35 crore Day 5 Rs 11 crore (expected) Rs 13.30 crore Rs 3 crore Rs 2.40 crore Total Rs 93 crore Rs 118.55 crore Rs 73 crore Rs 40.60 crore

On its second day, Good Bad Ugly raked in Rs 14.5 crore, outperforming Indian 2 but still behind The GOAT and Vettaiyan. On Day 3, it managed to edge past Indian 2 and Vettaiyan, but the Vijay starrer was still in the lead. Day 4 saw similar results: Good Bad Ugly overtook Indian 2 and Vettaiyan but couldn’t match The GOAT.

With Ambedkar Jayanti giving a holiday boost on Day 5, Good Bad Ugly could bring in another Rs 11 crore, but still, that will be pretty much short of Vijay's The GOAT. That film had pooled Rs 13.30 crore on its Day 5. We’ll have to wait for the final tally, but the race for top box office honors is far from over. That said, Good Bad Ugly is doing extremely well for itself with unprecedented collections.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bazooka vs Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Update: Naslen's boxing movie takes lead over Mammootty's game-thriller