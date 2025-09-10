Box Office: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files maintains steady run, collects Rs 1 crore on Day 6

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's latest outing, The Bengal Files, has started on a low note. But, the movie is witnessing a good hold over the weekdays, which is a favourable sign for its business. Although, The Bengal Files still needs better trends to sail through a successful theatrical run.

Mounted on a moderate budget, The Bengal Files debuted with Rs 1.35 crore on its opening day. The movie collected Rs 1.90 crore on Saturday, followed by its biggest business day of Rs 2.25 crore. It wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 5.50 crore.

The Bengal Files records encouraging hold in weekdays, heads towards Rs 10 crore

Set against the backdrop of the Noakhali riots, the period political drama collected Rs 1 crore on its first Monday, which was a good hold considering its below-average opening day. It witnessed a surge on Tuesday and collected Rs 1.15 crore. Estimates suggest that the movie returned to its Monday figures on Wednesday as it collected Rs 1 crore today. The total cume of The Bengal Files now stands at Rs 8.65 crore net at the Indian box office.



The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial will cross the Rs 10 crore mark soon. However, it needs strong jumps in the second weekend to secure a successful verdict. Unlike The Kashmir Files, the spark in its box office trends is missing, which is a major concern.

Day-wise box office collections of The Bengal Files in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.35 crore 2 Rs 1.90 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 1.00 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 8.65 crore

For the unversed, The Bengal Files is facing a direct clash with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Hollywood horror release, The Conjuring: Last Rites, at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

