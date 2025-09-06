The Bengal Files X Review: Netizens call Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi film ‘a historical document’

The Bengal Files, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in the leading roles, hit the big screens on September 5, 2025. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the political drama is based on the 1946 Direct Action Days and the Noakhali riots.

If you’re still thinking about whether to watch it in theaters or not, here’s what netizens have been saying about the movie.

The Bengal Files X Review

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “The Bengal Files is not just a film—it is a historical document that dares to expose the murky realities of Partition, long hidden under the rug of secularism and political correctness.”

“Entire Bollywood is thankful to Ganpati Bappa... "The Bengal Files" producer will now stop making films...Mr Vivek Agnihotri has not just become insane but has no craftsman skill neither a story telling skill,” another netizen commented.

A netizen also shared her opinion about the film, “The Bengal Files has shown only a very small fraction of whatever happened in Bengal. If the complete discourse of Bengal starting right from the first proposal of Bengal Partition by Lord Curzon upto the present time is made, it's going to be a political epic of Modern Bharat.”

“If made well, it would be a lesson & reference material for future generations in the audio-visual media. Someone must make a web series season by season, portraying discourse starting from 1901 to 2026,” she added.

See the reactions here:

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files is a political drama film written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The movie explores the tragic events surrounding Direct Action Day on 16 August 1946. It is said to be based on real incidents of communal violence, presenting a cinematic narrative that highlights the events leading up to India’s independence and subsequent partition.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Eklavya Sood, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, and many more in key roles.

The Bengal Files was bankrolled by Vivek Agnihotri, Abhishek Agarwal, and Pallavi Joshi. With a runtime of 3 hours and 24 minutes, it ranks among the longest films ever made in India. Upon release, it received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

