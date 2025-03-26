Box Office: Salman Khan's Sikandar set to take a wide release on 6,500 screens worldwide

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Megastar Salman Khan in the title role, is all set to storm the box office soon. The action drama is recording encouraging pre-sales at the ticket window; however, the movie needs to show a better pace in order to register a bumper opening.

Sikandar to release on 6,500 screens globally

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home production Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is all set to take a wide release on a screen count of 6,500 globally. While the domestic screen count will be around 4,700, Sikandar will entertain the overseas audience on 1,800 screens.

Pen Marudhar has bagged the distribution rights, both in India and abroad. The movie is billed as one of the biggest box office bets in Hindi cinema this year. It will be interesting to see whether Sikandar lives up to its title at the box office today.

Sikandar to take a GOOD opening; All eyes on audience reception

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar, Sikandar is a complete commercial entertainer that offers action, dance, drama, emotions, and a lot more. Going by its advance booking and Salman Khan’s track record, Sikandar is set to take a good opening of around Rs 31 crore net in India. The rest depends on its reception and walk-ins.

Advertisement

Since Salman Khan is known as the pied piper of Bollywood, the action entertainer should see a rage in mass centers. If the AR Murugadoss directorial manages to meet the audience's expectations, the Eid release will end the rough patch of the Megastar Salman Khan comfortably.

For the unversed, Sikandar is releasing in cinemas on Sunday, skipping the regular Friday release. Previously, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 also opted for a Sunday release.

Are you looking forward to Sikandar? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.