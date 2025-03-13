The Diplomat Final Advance Booking: John Abraham's movie sells 12,000 tickets in top national chains; eyes Rs 2 crore start

The Diplomat, starring John Abraham in the lead role, along with Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and others, is all set to hit the cinemas tomorrow. The movie has recorded low pre-sales for the opening day.

The Diplomat registers 12,000 tickets in top 3 national chains; eyes Rs 2 crore start

The advance booking of The Diplomat has been pretty low for the John Abraham starrer. The movie could only sell around 10,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis -for the opening day.

Based on a true event, The Diplomat lacked an initial rush among the audience. The movie, directed by Shivam Nair, depends heavily on the spot booking and walk-ins to secure a decent opening at the box office. Since the movie is releasing at the festival, the movie should aim for a start of Rs 2 crore. The rest will depend on its word-of-mouth and audience reception. If it manages to bag a superlative reception, the movie might see the required growth over the weekend.

The Diplomat to face Rise Of The Dragon and Chhaava wave

The Diplomat is releasing with minimal promotions. That's the reason why advances have been so low. The movie will clash with Rise Of The Dragon and Kesari Veer. Moreover, it will also face the holdover release of Chhaava which is still luring a big section of the audience.

It will be interesting to see how the John Abraham movie performs at the box office. It will have a clear run of at least two weeks until the arrival of Salman Khan's Sikandar on Eid 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.