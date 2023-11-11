Tiger 3 Final Overseas Advance: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film generates presales of over USD 1.2 million

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's much awaited film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, has generated very good presales of slightly over 1.2 million dollars for the two day weekend internationally, right before the day of its release on 11th November, 2023. Tiger 3's advances are the third best for an Indian release this year after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan. It is a wide theatrical release and its target would be to gross around USD 5.5 million in its two day opening frame, which would mean gross numbers of around Rs 45 crores when converted to INR.

Tiger 3 Has Generated Presales Of Slightly Over 1.2 Million Dollars For The Opening Weekend Overseas

Of the over USD 1.2 million in presales, major contributions have come from North America where USA and Canada have cumulatively grossed over USD 550k for two days. The ticket pressure is higher for day 1 than day 2. UAE-GCC-KSA have cumulatively contributed over USD 300k with over 70 percent contributions from UAE alone. While advances for GCC and KSA on day 1 are at par with day 2, UAE's advances for the opening day are far greater than day 2. The lower day 2 can be due to the fact that Sunday is a working day in the Middle East.

North America And Middle East Have Majorly Contributed To Tiger 3's Presales. UK, Europe And Oceania Follow

UK and Europe have together contributed well over USD 200k for the opening frame. These are impressive numbers for a Salman Khan starrer in the region. The advances for day 2 are higher than day 1. Both Australia and New Zealand have no premieres of Tiger 3. The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer releases in Oceania on Sunday. The advances accumulated so far are slightly under USD 100k in the region. Rest of the world with advances of slightly under USD 100k take the total presales tally of the film to a little over 1.2 million dollars, as specified above.

Tiger 3's First Major Target Will Be To Get Universal Acceptance And Unanimously Positive Reviews

The primary target for Tiger 3 would be to strike a chord with its audience. If it is able to do that, a lifetime total of over USD 25 million won't be just a distant dream. Salman's films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan have grossed around 30 million dollars internationally in the first phase but the Tiger films haven't been as fortunate and makers would hope that Tiger 3 becomes the film that breaks the shackles that the franchise has found itself in.

Watch the Tiger 3 Trailer

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

Advertisement

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 releases at a theatre near you in India on 12th November, 2023

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film sells almost 2 lakh tickets in top chains for day 1