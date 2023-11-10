Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film sells almost 2 lakh tickets in top chains for day 1

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's much awaited film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma is just a day away from releasing now. The excitement for the film is peaking with fans and admirers already planning their movie outing for the grand actioner part of YRF's Spy Universe on Sunday the 12th of November. A day prior to its release in India, Tiger 3 has sold almost 2 lakh tickets for itself in top national chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day. Currently, it has sold the fifth highest tickets for the opening day in top national chains this year, only behind Jawan, Pathaan, Adipurush and Gadar 2. By the end of its advances, it will look to secure the third spot in the coveted list.

Tiger 3 Targets To Emerge As The Fourth Highest Hindi Opener Of 2023 At The Box Office

Tiger 3 releases on Laxmi Pooja Day, a day which is considered weak for theatrical releases in general. To be selling around 3 lakh tickets (before the day of release) in top chains for the opening day is really appreciable. It keeps the film on course for an opening in the north of Rs 32 crores nett. The target would be to go over Rs 35 crores and emerge as the fourth biggest opener of the year, but the impact of Laxmi Pooja Day can't be assumed. There might be hours where the film's bookings through the day are extremely slow, which would curb it from doing numbers greater than what it would, normally.

Tiger 3 Will Have To Perform Supremely Through The Lucrative Diwali Season To Challenge All Time Records

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer will get into its own on day 2 and day 3 as the Diwali festivities get underway. Day 2 and day 3 will be very critical in order to challenge all time lifetime record for a Hindi film, which is currently held by Jawan. The year of 2023 has been very giving to big films and the makers of Tiger 3 would hope that their film is no different.

Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023

Movies 2023 Tickets Sold in National Chains for day 1 Jawan 5.57L Pathaan 5.56L Adipurush 2.85L* Gadar 2 2.74L Tiger 3 1.9L (1 day to go) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80.5K* Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 73K OMG 2 72K Satyaprem Ki Katha 58K* Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56K Dream Girl 2 53K Bholaa 36K Fukrey 3 35K The Kerala Story 32K Shehzada 30K* Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22K* Selfiee 8K Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6K Mission Raniganj 6K

Watch the Tiger 3 Trailer

Advertisement

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 releases at a theatre near you in India on 12th November, 2023

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan reveals bike chase scene was ‘toughest’; speaks on Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan