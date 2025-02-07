Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Ajith Kumar's movie takes an EXCELLENT start; grosses Rs 26.50 crore in home state

Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, began its box office journey on a superb note. The action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni has recorded an excellent start at the Tamil box office, becoming the biggest opener of 2025.

Vidaamuyarchi grosses an excellent Rs 26.50 crore in Tamil Nadu; biggest opener of 2025

Co-starring Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja, Vidaamuyarchi stormed in the range of Rs 26 crore to Rs 27 crore on its opening day at the Kollywood box office. The much-awaited movie recorded phenomenal occupancy in the home state throughout the day.

Though a Rs 30 crore plus opening was expected since Ajith Kumar returned after a significant gap, one must note that Vidaamuyarchi is not a usual mass action commercial movie. Nevertheless, the movie bagged the title of the biggest opener of 2025 in Tamil Nadu, beating Madha Gaja Raja by a big margin.

Besides its home state, the movie did good business in Karnataka too. It grossed over Rs 4.15 crore in Karnataka while remaining weaker elsewhere. The movie collected Rs 0.75 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which is less than its opening day collection in Kerala i.e. Rs 1.3 crore. The rest of India contributed a total sum of Rs 0.4 crore.

The total India gross collection of Vidaamuyarchi is around Rs 33.10 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi emerges as Ajith Kumar's 2nd best opener besides Valimai

Produced by Lyca Productions, the Magizh Thirumeni directorial emerged as the second-best opener for Ajith Kumar. The movie succeeded in beating his previous release Thunivu's opening day record of Rs 21 crore. However, Vidaamuyarchi remained behind his 2022 released movie Valimai which is still his best opener with Rs 28 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The actor will be next seen in Good Bad Ugly, which is much more commercial than Vidaamuyarchi and has better hype among the audience. It has the potential to surpass the record of Valimai and set a new benchmark.

