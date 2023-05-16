2018 Worldwide Box Office: Tovino Thomas enters the 100 crore club with a bang; Set to become an industry hit

Tovino Thomas led 2018, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, has crossed Rs 100 crores at the worldwide box office in 11 days flat. The film had a phenomenal hold on its second Monday, again almost matching its first Sunday numbers. It felt as though the film would get its normal trending back following the second Sunday but that's not the case as it is still securing numbers which are way higher than normal trends. It is difficult to predict where the film will land in its full run, since it is still registering around 7 crores worldwide each day, which is more than what the film did on its opening day.

2018 Has Done Well Across The Board And Is Still Going Strong

2018 has grossed Rs 44 crores from its home market that is Kerala, Rs 7 crores from the rest of India and around Rs 50 crores internationally. Of the around Rs 50 crores, majority of the collections have come from UAE and Gulf.

2018 Is The Third Mollywood Film To Enter The Rs 100 Crore Gross Worldwide Club

2018 is the third Rs 100 crore grosser from Mollywood. It is the first non-Mohanlal film to grace this list. Mollywood had 2 Rs 100 crore grossers previously, Pulimurugan and Lucifer and now there finally is a film to give both Mohanlal films company in the elite list. 2018 has not just graced the list but is well on course to emerge as the highest grossing Mollywood film of all time. The film will positively cross Pulimurugan in its third week or latest by the fourth weekend. Finally after 7 years, Mollywood will have a new all time grosser. Almost every industry got a new all time grosser post pandemic and now Mollywood has joined the list too. Audiences have shown their willingness to turn up for films that give them a bang for their buck and it is now necessary for filmmakers to take the cue and make films that audiences want to watch on the big screen.

2018 Has Got Unanimous Support From Mollywood Film Viewers

2018 released alongside a film that pictured Kerala in bad light, The Kerala Story. Understandably, the Mollywood film audiences showed solidarity and supported 'The Real Kerala Story' unanimously, making it the film phenomenon that it has become now.



The day wise gross box office collections of 2018 in Kerala are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 1.85 cr

Day 2 - Rs 3.22 cr

Day 3 - Rs 4.10 cr

Day 4 - Rs 3.95 cr

Day 5 - Rs 4.05 cr

Day 6 - Rs 3.97 cr

Day 7 - Rs 3.95 cr

Day 8 - Rs 4.11 cr

Day 9 - Rs 5.15 cr

Day 10 - Rs 5.65 cr

Day 11 - Rs 3.95 cr

Total = Rs 43.95 cr gross in 11 days

