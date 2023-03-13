Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Worldwide Box Office: Ranbir-Shraddha starrer grosses Rs 94 crores in extended weekend

Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, had a reasonably good extended weekend at the global box office. There certainly was room for higher numbers but the numbers that it has got are very respectable, especially considering the post-pandemic box office climate where the audience is either totally rooting for the film or totally rejecting it. This Ranbir-Shraddha starrer has pegged over Rs. 90 crores in gross terms at the worldwide box office and it will zoom past the Rs. 100 crore gross mark later this evening to emerge as the 12th Hindi origin film post pandemic to manage this number, after Sooryavanshi, 83, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, JugJugg Jeeyo, Vikram Vedha, Laal Singh Chaddha and Pathaan.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's Worldwide Cume Stands At Around Rs 94 Crores After 5 Days

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar collected a little over Rs 62 crores nett in India after 5 days. The gross total in India is pegged at around Rs. 75 crores. The 5 day collection from international circuits is around 2.25 - 2.30 million dollars (Rs. 18.5 - 19 crores) and this brings the total collection worldwide to around Rs. 94 crores.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Will Prove To Be A Profitable Venture For All Involved

It all boils down to how the film performs after its extended weekend, now. Parallels can be drawn with another post-pandemic metro-centric film JugJugg Jeeyo, which more than doubled its three day weekend numbers, in its full run. Going by ratio analysis and considering the kind of acceptance that this Luv Ranjan directorial is getting, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar should comfortably cross Rs 150 crores worldwide and end its run, somewhere around the Rs 170-175 crore mark, giving it a worldwide theatrical share of a little over Rs 70 crores. Clubbed with non-theatrical gains of around Rs 125 crores, the makers will not just recoup their investments but make little profits too.



Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Proves That There Is A Theatre Going Audience For This Genre Of Films

Considering how rom-coms these days are faring at the box office, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's theatrical performance certainly is heartening, giving filmmakers a clear indication that there is an audience for films like these, provided that they are packaged well with amazing music and exciting casting combinations. You can watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at a theatre near you.

