Long-Range Box Office: Death of a Unicorn, A Working Man, and The Woman in the Yard set for March 28; Assessing their potential

Three highly anticipated films—Death of a Unicorn, A Working Man, and The Woman in the Yard—are set to hit theaters on March 28, 2025, bringing a mix of comedy-horror, action-thriller, and psychological terror to audiences. With the former film looking for an opening between USD 10 million and USD 15 million, it will be interesting to see how it fares against the competition.

Death of a Unicorn: A24’s Darkly Humorous Horror Tale with a Star-Studded Cast

Written and directed by Alex Scharfman, Death of a Unicorn is a horror comedy featuring Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant. The film follows a father and daughter who accidentally hit and kill a unicorn, only to be hunted down by its vengeful mate. As their boss, Dell Leopold, and his team exploit the creature’s supernatural properties, they face deadly consequences.

The film will have its world premiere at the South by Southwest Festival on March 8 ahead of its theatrical release. Given A24’s track record (Hereditary, Talk to Me, Midsommar) with genre films, Death of a Unicorn could find a strong audience, particularly with its unique premise and star-studded cast.

A Working Man: Jason Statham Returns to Action in a High-Stakes Thriller

David Ayer directs A Working Man, an action-packed thriller starring Jason Statham, David Harbour, Michael Peña, and Jason Flemyng. Based on Chuck Dixon’s novel Levon’s Trade, the film follows ex-Royal Marine Levon Cade, who lives a quiet life as a construction worker until he is pulled back into action to rescue his boss’s kidnapped daughter. His search leads him into a dark web of corruption and government involvement in human trafficking.

Advertisement

Amazon MGM Studios will release the film in domestic markets, with Warner Bros. handling international distribution. Given Statham’s history of delivering gold-standard action films, A Working Man has the potential to be a sleeper hit.

The Woman in the Yard: A Chilling Psychological Horror with an Eerie Mystery

Jaume Collet-Serra helms The Woman in the Yard, a psychological horror film starring Danielle Deadwyler, Okwui Okpokwasili, Russell Hornsby, Peyton Jackson, and Estella Kahiha. The story follows a family terrorized by a strange woman dressed in black who appears in their yard and delivers an eerie warning.

Universal Pictures will distribute the film, which promises a chilling experience for horror fans. Collet-Serra’s past work (House of Wax, Orphan, The Shallows) in horror and thriller suggests this could be another unsettling addition to the genre.

With three distinct films catering to different audiences, late March is shaping up to be an exciting weekend at the box office. Whether moviegoers are looking for dark humor, high-stakes action, or psychological terror, there’s something for everyone.