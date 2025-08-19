War 2 vs Coolie 5 Days India Box Office Comparison: Rajinikanth's film maintains lead with Rs 30 crore margin over Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR movie

War 2 and Coolie are the two latest big-budget tentpole movies that are clashing at the box office. While both movies witnessed massive drops on their first Monday, Coolie has maintained a good lead.

Coolie leads the clash with a margin of Rs 30 crore

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, grossed over Rs 257 crore in 5 days of its theatrical run at the Indian box office, against War 2’s Rs 209 crore gross. The Tamil-origin movie maintained a good lead of Rs 30 crore over the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR movie.

However, both movies dropped heavily on the first Monday. While the Rajinikanth starrer crime thriller could add Rs 12 crore to the tally, the spy action drama grossed only Rs 9 crore. Both Coolie and War 2 need to show better trends in the second weekend and make the most of it.

Day Wise India Gross Box Office Comparison between Coolie and War 2 Are As Under

Day Coolie War 2 Thursday Rs 75.50 crore Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 63.25 crore Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 47 crore Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 41.50 crore Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 12 crore Rs 9 crore Total Rs 239.25 crore gross in 5 days Rs 209 crore gross in 5 days

Coolie and War 2 target wrap their theatrical runs under Rs 300 crore mark

If the trend continues to drop like this, Coolie and War 2 will end their entire theatrical run under Rs 300 crore gross in India. Looking at the current trends, War 2 is likely to bridge the gap and end up doing around Rs 275 crore by the end of the theatrical run. Coolie, on the other hand, is expected to finish its box office journey in the vicinity of Rs 285 crore to Rs 300 crore, depending on how it performs in the coming days.

War 2 and Coolie in cinemas

War 2 and Coolie are now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

