War 2 vs War vs Fighter Day-Wise Box Office Comparison: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR film takes TOP spot BUT...

Hrithik Roshan's latest outing, War 2, recorded the actor's biggest opening weekend; however, it fell short of the high expectations due to poor word-of-mouth. The movie further dropped massively on its first Monday, locking its disappointing fate at the box office. Here's comparing the day-wise box office collections of War 2 with its predecessor War (2019) and Hrithik Roshan's previous release Fighter (2024).

War 2 records the biggest weekend for Hrithik Roshan, but still couldn't match the expectations

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 opened with just Rs 28 crore on its debut day, which is the lowest opening among the YRF Spy Universe movies. Its prequel, War, had a monstrous opening of Rs 50.60 crore (Gandhi Jayanti Holiday), that too, 7 years back! Fighter, on the other hand, had a net opening of Rs 23 crore.

The Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie further collected Rs 45 crore on its second day, which was benefitted by Independence Day National Holiday. However, it witnessed another drop on Saturday and remained almost flat on Sunday by collecting Rs 26 crore each.

In contrast, War had collected Rs 22 crore on its second day, followed by Rs 20 crore and Rs 27 crore on its third and fourth day, respectively. Fighter had its second day of Rs 38.50 crore, thanks to the Republic Day Holiday. Further, it netted Rs 26 crore and Rs 27 crore on the remaining two days.

War 2 wrapped its 4-day long weekend at Rs 125 crore net at the Hindi box office, which is higher than both War (Rs 119.60 crore net) and Fighter (Rs 114.50 crore net). However, one must note that War was a Wednesday release, so it had a 5-day opening weekend, unlike War 2 and Fighter. If we consider the first five days' collections of all three movies, the 2019 spy action movie will take the top spot.

Day-wise box office comparison of War 2, War, and Fighter in Hindi:

Day War 2 War Fighter 1 Rs 28.00 crore Rs 50.60 crore Rs 23.00 crore 2 Rs 45.00 crore Rs 22.00 crore Rs 38.50 crore 3 Rs 26.00 crore Rs 20.00 crore Rs 26.00 crore 4 Rs 26.00 crore Rs 27.00 crore Rs 27.00 crore Total Rs 125.00 crore Rs 119.60 crore Rs 114.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

