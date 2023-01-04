Worldwide Box Office Collection: Avatar 2 tops Tom Cruise’s Top Gun to emerge No. 1 Film of 2022 with $1.5B

The James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way Of Water is on a historic run at the global box office, with all pessimistic predictions going for a toss. On Wednesday, the film has surpassed the global collections on the Tom Cruise actioner, Top Gun: Maverick, to emerge the No. 1 film of 2022. The 20-day total box office collection of Avatar 2 stands a little under $1.5 Billion (INR 12,300 crore approx.), thereby surpassing the lifetime total of Top Gun: Maverick, which collected $1.49 Billion (INR 12,218 crore).

The next target for this James Cameron directorial will be to zoom past the total collections of Spiderman: No Way Home, $1.91 Billion (INR 15,662 crore) and take a stride towards the prestigious $2 Billion box office club. In the history of world cinema, just 5 films have managed to touch the landmark number. James Cameron is the founder of the $2 Billion club in1997 with Titanic and it took another James Cameron Film 12 years later, Avatar (1) to breach the number despite inflation and growth of cinema culture across the globe. The other three films in the $2 Billion club are Star Wars: Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers End Game.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is now the 8th highest grossing film of all time, and is soon expected to zoom past the lifetime total of Jurassic World, $1.67 Billion (INR 13,694 crore), to take the seventh spot in the history of world cinema. Director James Cameron has also become the only director in history of world cinema to have three films under his name with collections of $1.5 Billion or more. For those unaware, the last two Cameron Films, Titanic (1997) and Avatar (2009) clocked $2.22 Billion and $2.92 Billion at the global box office, finding a spot in the top 5 highest grossing Hollywood films of all time.

Avatar 2 is tracking to end it’s theatrical run at the box office with collections in the range of $2 Billion to $2.30 Billion, thereby proving James Cameron’s prediction around the film’s performance at the box office to be correct. For those unaware, Avatar 2 had taken a relatively underwhelming start at the box office in the pre-Christmas period and that led to the experts globally predict a finish under $1.40 Billion. Some even announced Top Gun: Maverick as the No. 1 film of 2022. But as they say, never underestimate James Cameron. The world of mouth caught up through the Christmas period and the film is continuing with it’s terrific theatrical run, setting new records on a day to day basis, suggesting long legs at the ticket window. Should the film reach $2 Billion club, it would be the third for Cameron, a record that shall find a place in books of world cinema, and probably remain unchallenged for decades to come by.

Top contributing countries for Avatar: The Way Of Water

While the domestic total of Avatar 2 stands a little under $0.5 Billion, the overseas total of this fantasy adventure is much above the $1 Billion mark. Among the top 10 contributors to the film business is India, as the James Cameron film has collected around $51 million (INR 425 crore) in the Indian market. On the footfalls front, India is 3rd only to US and China, which is a big achievement of sorts and shows the importance of Indian market for Hollywood films.

On the top contributors, America stands at the top with $0.5 Billion, followed by China at $152 million, France at $96.5 Million, Korea at $76 Million, Germany at $74 Million, the UK at $60 Million and finally India at $51 Million. On the recovery front, Avatar 2 has covered it’s production budget and marketing costs, and is now slipping into the surplus mode for the producers. The historic success of Avatar 2 now makes the December 2024 release, Avatar 3, the most awaited sequel in history of world cinema. If the film manages to live onto the expectations and anticipation, it well might open the $3 Billion global box office club. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.