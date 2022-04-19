Yash starrer KGF 2 establishes sixth spot in the list of highest-grossing films on first Monday

As reported earlier, Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon had an excellent Monday hold as it managed to top the list of highest first Monday grossers on a non-holiday in Hindi. With Rs. 25 cr nett Monday, KGF: Chapter 2 established a stronghold theatrically where it has all the chances to topple all-time lifetime records in the Hindi circuit or at least aim for the top 2 spots.

There are five films that have managed to have a higher Monday than KGF: Chapter 2 but the catch here is that all the films had a holiday on Monday to aid the numbers while KGF: Chapter 2 did not. Not just that, KGF: Chapter 2 released in the period of Ramadan which is considered less lucrative for films. Both RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 broke the myth that films don’t do well in the pre-Eid period.

As we write, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) is on course of another Rs. 20 cr day at the box office. The hold towards the evening will indicate how close it is to the first Monday numbers.

Following is the list of top Mondays (nett) at the box office for the Hindi version:-

1. Baahubali: The Conclusion - 39.80 cr (Partial Holiday)



2. Tiger Zinda Hai - 36.50 cr (Holiday)



3. Houseful 4 - 34.10 cr (Holiday)



4. Krrish 3 - 29.64 cr (Holiday)



5. Bajrangi Bhaijaan - 26.75 crore (Holiday)



6. KGF: Chapter 2 – 25 cr



7. Dangal - 24.95 cr



8. Sanju - 24.65 cr



9. Simmba - 21.20 cr



10. PK - 21.15 cr



Which upcoming Indian film do you expect to enter this prestigious list?

