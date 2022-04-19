Box Office: KGF Chapter 2 continues with Strong numbers on Monday; Yash starrer hits Rs. 500 crores in India

KGF Chapter 2 continued with strong collections on its first working day, as it posted Rs. 60 crores on Monday at the Indian box office, easing off just 45 per cent from its Sunday business. With that Monday number, the total box office collections in India for the movie topped Rs. 500 crores, making it only the fifth movie ever to do so. The other four to reach the five-century mark are Dangal, Baahubali 2, 2.0 and RRR. At end of business yesterday, the gangster drama was the fifth-biggest grosser ever in India, by the time you are reading this it has outstripped Dangal to reach number three on the list.

The first week collections of the movie should reach Rs. 635-640 crores and from there it should cruise past Rs. 800 crores even with an ordinary trend. The Rs. 900 crores mark will need some good hold, but the ultimate target, for now, will be Rs. 1000 crores. RRR looked like will reach there, but the business of that film slowed down in the second week on weekdays. What RRR lacked was that it was heavily leaning on the Telugu version, which is a bit frontloaded and the Hindi version, though great, wasn’t absolute great, something which KGF 2 has. More than half of the KGF 2 box office in India has come from North India and that can give it better legs at the India level, even though in theory KGF 2 should be more frontloaded than RRR being a male mass audience movie.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 128.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 106.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 98 crores

Sunday - Rs. 109 crores

Monday - Rs. 60 crores

Total - Rs. 502 crores

The holds on Monday were particularly strong in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, as the two barely dropped from the daily collections during the weekend. Tamil Nadu had a Rs. 6 crores plus Monday while Kerala was near Rs. 5 crores. The two places had very high occupancies of close to 90 per cent during the weekend and Monday had a huge spillover business coming in. Karnataka is now nearing Rs. 100 crores with business hitting Rs. 90 crores approx on Monday. There is a little clarity on the business of Chapter 1 in the state, with Baahubali 2 being the only other movie to hit Rs. 100 crores in the state. KGF 2 should be able to cross Baahubali 2 in the second weekend and the full run will most likely be around Rs. 150 crores.

The territorial breakdown for the extended opening weekend box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 90 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 89.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 36 crores

Kerala - Rs. 31.50 crores

North India - Rs. 255 crores