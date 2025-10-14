Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Holds Well on 2nd Monday, All Time Grosser Record Beckons in Karnataka

Kantara: Chapter 1 held well on its 2nd Monday at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 15.25 crore approx. The drop is roughly 40 per cent down from Friday, which is normal for the course. While in the first week, Monday can be boosted by spillover from the weekend, in subsequent weeks, when demand has settled, films tend to fall into the normal trajectory, and Kantara is doing just that.

The total box office gross after twelve days in release stands at Rs. 515 crore approx. The second week is headed for Rs. 170 crore or so, which will push it over Rs. 550 crore by Thursday. The film shall cross Rs. 600 crore in its third weekend. From there, whether it surpasses Chaava to become the highest grosser of the year and hit the Rs. 700 crore mark will depend on how well it collects during the Diwali period.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 383.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 24.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 45.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 46.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 15.25 cr. Total Rs. 514.75 cr.

In Karnataka, the film scored the biggest 2nd Monday of all time, collecting Rs. 5.50 crore approx. The previous record was held by the original Kantara, and from here, these two films will be competing for the daily records. The total gross in the state has now reached Rs. 169.50 crore, and it is likely that it will become the highest-grossing film ever in Karnataka today.

The film is holding elsewhere as well, though APTS could probably have held a little better. It will be crossing Rs. 50 crore in Tamil Nadu today, and Kerala will follow soon. The Hindi version remains on course to hit Rs. 200 crore nett, though once again that is subject to how it performs during the Diwali period.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 169.50 cr. APTS Rs. 86.75 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 49.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 44.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 165.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 514.75 cr.

