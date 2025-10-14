Did Ahaan Panday confirm relationship with Aneet Padda? Actor shares adorable birthday post with unseen Coldplay concert pics

Ahaan Panday made fans smile as he shared an affectionate birthday post for his Saiyaara co-star and rumoured girlfriend Aneet Padda. The young actor celebrated Aneet’s 23rd birthday by posting unseen pictures and a video from a Coldplay concert, leaving fans talking about their undeniable chemistry both on and off screen.

The Saiyaara stars, who won hearts as Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra, became one of Bollywood’s most loved new on-screen pairs this year. Their debut film, directed by Mohit Suri, became a hit for its emotional story, memorable music, and the fresh pairing of Ahaan and Aneet.

Ahaan Panday’s adorable birthday post for Aneet Padda

On his official Instagram story, Ahaan shared a cozy selfie featuring himself and Aneet. In the picture, the birthday girl is winking playfully while Ahaan smiles with his eyes closed. The next photo shows Aneet mesmerised by the fireworks at a Coldplay concert, reportedly held in Mumbai months before Saiyaara released.

In the final clip, the duo show their concert wristbands before Ahaan pans the camera to Aneet’s cheerful face. Fans couldn’t help but call them “adorable” and “made for each other.”

Are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda dating? Here’s what reports say

Rumors about Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda dating have been around since their debut film’s release. A report by Deccan Chronicle claimed that the two are indeed in a committed relationship. The report stated, “Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love.”

The source also mentioned that the couple has been asked to keep their relationship private, reportedly on the advice of producer Aditya Chopra, to maintain their fan appeal.

Ahaan Panday is reportedly set to star opposite Sharvari in an upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which will blend action and romance, according to Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, Aneet Padda is busy building her career too. She recently made her ramp debut at Lakmé Fashion Week in a stunning golden saree gown.

The actress is also said to be in talks for Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini, a horror-comedy, and a legal drama titled Navya, co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur.

