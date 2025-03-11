'Bro is everywhere': BTS' V’s sudden appearance in C-drama The First Frost leaves fans in awe
BTS' V in the Chinese drama The First Frost? That’s exactly what V’s fans and BTS ARMY are believing! Even with the low-quality image, they’re convinced it’s him—and they’re not backing down.
BTS’ global influence is undeniable, and social media is proof! X (formerly known as Twitter) is buzzing with excitement, and it's not just about K-dramas. The reach of BTS has now extended to Chinese dramas as well, with the latest instance being in the series The First Frost.
A recent viral post on social media has caught fans' attention. In episode 26 of the show, the female lead’s phone displays a contact saved as V 1 Kang. Though the image quality is quite low—only 144 pixels, eagle-eyed fans are convinced that it is none other than BTS’ V.
The scene unfolds when the protagonist of the story Wen Yi Fan is about to text Sang Yan, and ARMYs were quick to notice this intriguing detail.
Fans are ecstatic, flooding social media with reactions after spotting V in the drama. One fan excitedly posted, "144 pixels, but yes, it’s Taetae!" Another shared, "Omg, I just started watching this series yesterday, and Taehyung is everywhere!"
Others joined in, saying, "Oh yes, that’s V!" and "Relieved to see Taehyung getting the recognition he deserves in such a popular show!" Another fan simply commented, "Bro is everywhere!"
The First Frost follows the story of Wen Yi Fan, a reporter who visits a bar called Overtime to meet her best friend, Zhong Si Qiao. While waiting, she unexpectedly encounters Sang Yan, a departmental manager and co-owner of the bar.
To her surprise, Sang Yan is her former high school friend—the very person she once fell in love with. Though they recognize each other, both pretend not to. The real twist begins when they become housemates, giving them a second chance at love.
The Chinese series premiered on February 18, 2025, and consists of 32 episodes. With BTS’ influence subtly making its way into the drama, fans are more eager than ever to watch!