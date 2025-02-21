BTS' V breaks the internet as new military photo surfaces; fans swoon over his bulked-up look

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has once again become the center of attention online, this time due to a newly surfaced military photo. Given the global popularity of BTS, fans are always eager for any updates about the members during their mandatory service, and this latest glimpse of V in uniform has caused a wave of excitement across social media.

On February 19, a photo of V dressed in his military uniform began circulating on X before spreading to other online platforms. In the image, he can be seen confidently posing with his signature V hand gesture, looking every bit as handsome as always. However, what immediately caught fans’ attention was his noticeably more muscular physique, showing just how much he has transformed since enlisting.

The origin of the photo has sparked curiosity among fans. According to reports, the picture was allegedly taken by someone who encountered V at a Lotteria fast-food restaurant in Chuncheon back in December 2024. Though the original post was deleted, it had already gained traction, with countless fan accounts and online communities resharing the image. Fans couldn’t stop talking about how handsome he looked, with many praising his strong and refined military appearance.

Adding to the excitement, this viral photo coincides with V’s recent update on Weverse, where he shared that his current weight is 72.5 kg. Before enlistment, the BTS star weighed around 62 kg, meaning he has gained a significant amount of muscle since joining the military. He also surprised fans by revealing his goal of reaching 86 kg by the time his service ends. Fans reacted with a mix of admiration and amusement, expressing how much they were looking forward to seeing his final transformation.

V enlisted in December 2023 and is currently serving in the Special Duty Team (SDT) under the Army’s 2nd Corps, a unit that handles counter-terrorism and high-risk operations. Getting into this elite unit required a rigorous selection process, including document screenings, physical fitness tests, and interviews. His successful entry into SDT further proved his dedication and physical capabilities.

As V continues his military service, fans remain supportive, celebrating every update they receive. With his discharge date set for June 10, 2025, ARMY eagerly anticipates his return, counting down the days while cherishing every moment of his military journey.