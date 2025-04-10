BTS and BLACKPINK lead list of most preferred K-pop acts globally; Jungkook in top 10 even amid military service

BTS' youngest member Jungkook enjoys a massive fanbase, both domestically and internationally. His solo songs kept breaking records and ranking on global charts of Billboard and iTunes even while he was enlisted in the military. Recently, Jungkook solidified his status as a global sensation once again, by attaining an impressive feat. On April 10, K-media Daily Sports reported that Jungkook became one of the most preferred Korean acts overseas, with his group BTS leading the list, followed by BLACKPINK.

Jungkook ranked among the Top 10 Most Preferred Korean Singers in the 2025 Overseas Hallyu Survey. With that the K-pop singer featured on the list for two consecutive years, showcasing his stardom. The data, released by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, is based on an annual survey of overseas data collected in 2024. Jungkook secured the 6th spot in the category with 1.8% of votes, even while being enlisted in the military.

With that, he reestablished his impact on the global music scene despite lack of activities. Last year, BTS' golden maknae ranked two places higher, at No. 4. In 2025, his group created history by clinching the top spot in the Most Preferred Korean Singer/Group list with 24.6% votes and BLACKPINK closely following at No. 2 with 12.3% votes. Beloved soloist IU took the third spot with 3.1% votes. She is the highest placed among all solo K-pop singers on the list. Jungkook, who ranked No. 6 in the list, found a place among several regional rankings as well.

He was 3rd placed in the Middle East and Africa with 3.2% and 4.1% votes, respectively and He also claimed 5th spot in Europe with 1.6% votes, which remained unchanged since 2023. He was 4th placed in America in 2023. Not just his songs, his other solo works also ranked overseas. According to the 2024 Hallyu White Paper and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, Jungkook's "I AM STILL" ranked #2 among Korean films overseas. It is the highest-earning performance documentary.

